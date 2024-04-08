Wagner (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Houston, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

An MRI confirmed a right ankle sprain for Wagner that he suffered Sunday against the Bulls. He wasn't able to return to that contest, but the good news for Orlando is that this appears to be a day-to-day issue. The Magic could use a committee approach to soak up Wagner's minutes if he's unable to play, with guys like Joe Ingles, Gary Harris, Cole Anthony, Anthony Black or Caleb Houstan possibly benefitting.