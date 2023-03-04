Wagner (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Trail Blazers.
Wagner exited Friday's win over the Hornets after just 14 minutes due to a sprained left ankle and may miss his first game since Jan. 4 -- his only absence this season. If the sophomore is shelved, bigger roles could be handed to Chuma Okeke, Bol Bol and Caleb Houstan.
