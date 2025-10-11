Wagner put up eight points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two turnovers in 20 minutes of Friday's 128-98 preseason win over the 76ers.

Wagner was rested during Orlando's preseason opener against the Heat on Oct. 4, as he was coming off a busy summer with his stint at EuroBasket. Health will be a big key for Wagner this season after he was limited to 60 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. His three-point shot was an emphasis over the offseason, as he's shot below 30 percent in two straight campaigns.