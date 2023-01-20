Wagner (ankle) will play in Friday's game against New Orleans, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Wagner is good to go for Friday's game after spraining his ankle in Wednesday's practice and being listed as a game-time call. Over his last six contests, Wagner has averaged 22.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 33.7 minutes.
More News
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Listed as questionable•
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Considered game-time decision•
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Produces 19 points in loss•
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Lights up Portland in win•
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Another 20-point outing•
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Scores 19 in fourth quarter•