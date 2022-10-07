Wagner finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3 Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a steal in 22 minutes during Thursday's win over the Spurs.

It was a first quarter to forget for Wagner, going 1-of-3 from the field, including a missed layup, while also committing two turnovers in the period on an offensive foul and a pass out of bounds. However, the Magic forward was solid in the second, grabbing two assists and a steal while also knocking down a three on an assist from Paolo Banchero. Wagner was 3-of-5 from the field with 10 points from the second quarter on.