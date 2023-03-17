Wagner finished with 16 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 116-113 loss to Phoenix.

Wagner recorded a season-high mark in rebounds and scored in double digits for the sixth game in a row. He has also reached the 15-point mark in six of his eight March outings thus far, averaging 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this month.