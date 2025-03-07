Wagner supplied 18 points (6-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 125-123 loss to the Bulls.

Wagner struggled a bit with efficiency Thursday, though he was one of five players on the Magic to score 17-plus points in the loss. Outside of scoring the rock, the 23-year-old recorded his most assists in a game since Jan. 25. Additionally, the forward logged multiple steals for the 19th time across 44 regular-season appearances. Wagner has averaged 23.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals across 35.8 minutes per contest in eight outings since the All-Star break.