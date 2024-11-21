Wagner recorded 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and four steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 104-93 loss to the Clippers.

Wagner is the driving force behind Orlando's offense, but the loss of Paolo Banchero (oblique) has forced the Michigan product to shoulder a heavy load with a first unit that isn't meeting expectations. Wagner is on pace to have his best year yet, averaging 22.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals over 16 games.