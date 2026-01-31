Wagner (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Wagner is set to miss a sixth consecutive game while he gets more time off to heal from the left high-ankle sprain he sustained Dec. 7 before he returned to action earlier this month for a pair of appearances during the Magic's trip in Europe. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Thunder, though he hasn't yet been cleared to participate in full-contact work since his last game Jan. 18. Per Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel, Wagner was spotted taking part in some off-court workout exercises as recently as Friday, but until he resumes practicing in some fashion, his return to game action may not be imminent.