Wagner (ankle) won't play Wednesday against Miami.

Wagner will be sidelined for a fourth straight game due to left ankle injury management, after the Magic had previously classified his injury as left ankle soreness. The fifth-year wing had previously missed 16 straight contests while recovering from a left high-ankle sprain before returning to play Jan. 15 and 18, only to suffer a setback during the Magic's morning shootaround ahead of last Thursday's loss to the Hornets. Per Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel, head coach Jamahl Mosley said that Wagner was able to go through some light, non-contact shooting Saturday, which offers some hope that the 24-year-old may be able to avoid an extended absence.