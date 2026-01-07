Wagner (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

Wagner hasn't played since Dec. 7 due to a left high-ankle sprain, though it was reported Friday that he's expected to return "within the next week," according to Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com. The star forward's next opportunity to play will come Friday against the 76ers. In the meantime, Tristan da Silva, Jamal Cain and Noah Penda are candidates for increased playing time.