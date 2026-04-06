Wagner has been ruled out for Monday against the Pistons due to left high-ankle sprain injury management.

As expected, Wagner will miss the second leg of the Magic's back-to-back set for rest purposes after he logged 20 minutes and recorded 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block in Sunday's 112-108 win over the Pelicans. With Wagner sitting out, Tristan da Silva is the most likely candidate to take his spot in the starting five Monday.