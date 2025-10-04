default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wagner (rest) won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Heat, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Wagner is resting after an exhaustive EuroBasket campaign over the summer and will not play in this matchup. However, he shouldn't have any limitations as the regular season approaches. It remains to be seen if he'll suit up for the Magic's next game against the 76ers on Friday, Oct. 10, though.

More News