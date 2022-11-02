Wagner registered 20 points (8-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, seven assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 116-108 loss to Oklahoma City.

Wagner got things moving in the right direction in the loss, scoring at least 20 points for just the third time this season, while also adding a season-high seven assists. This is the kind of production managers had been hoping for, coming off what was an impressive rookie campaign. He now has at least four assists in five consecutive games, an element of his game that could prove pivotal when it comes to his evaluating his production moving forward.