Magic's Franz Wagner: Returns to game Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wagner (leg) returned to Friday's game against the Nets, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.
Wagner is back in the game after a brief exit due to a right leg injury. The star forward should handle his regular workload the rest of the way.
