Wagner (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Wagner missed Orlando's last two games with left ankle soreness and will miss a third consecutive contest due to injury management. The star forward was able to play in both of the Magic's games in Europe following a 16-game absence due to a left high-ankle sprain, and it appears the Magic are now erring on the side of caution. Wagner's next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against the Heat.