Wagner (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Wagner will miss his 12th consecutive contest due to a left high-ankle sprain, though he's expected to return "within the next week," according to Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com. The 24-year-old forward's next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Wizards. He's averaging 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.4 minutes per tilt across 24 regular-season appearances, though he'll likely face a minutes restriction whenever he's cleared to return.