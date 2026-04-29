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Wagner (calf) is out for Wednesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Pistons, according to Orlando Magic Daily.

Wagner was diagnosed with a right calf strain Tuesday and was unable to shed his questionable tag for this contest. Additionally, he was unable to participate in the morning shootaround. Anthony Black, Jamal Cain and Tristan da Silva are candidates to see more minutes with this news.

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