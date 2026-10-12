Wagner finished with 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 15 minutes in Sunday's 119-105 preseason loss to the Cavaliers.

After scoring six points in Wednesday's preseason win over the Grizzlies, Wagner reached double figures in scoring Sunday. He did commit four turnovers, but considering this hasn't been much of an issue during his career, it's not a cause for concern. The 25-year-old averaged 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 30.0 minutes in 2025-26. However, Wagner was limited to 34 regular-season games. The 2021 No. 8 overall pick is an All-Star-caliber player, though his ceiling won't be as high until he proves he can stay off the injury report moving ahead.