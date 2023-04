Wagner posted 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 24 minutes during Friday's 101-84 loss to Brooklyn.

Wagner played his fewest minutes since March 3, when he recorded 14 minutes in a road win over the Hornets, but unlike that game when he suffered an ankle injury, this time he was receiving rest in a game the Magic had nothing to play for. It remains to be seen if he'll play in the regular-season finale Sunday at Miami.