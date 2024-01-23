Wagner supplied 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during Monday's 126-99 loss to the Cavaliers.

With the Magic trailing big heading into the fourth quarter, the team opted to empty the bench, which partially explains Wagner's low minutes. He's working his way back from a right ankle sprain he sustained Jan. 3, and he played 28 minutes in his return Sunday against the Heat. His next chance to crack 30 minutes will be Friday against the Grizzlies.