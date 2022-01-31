Wagner finished with 18 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 110-108 victory over the Mavericks.

Wagner dueled with Luka Doncic throughout Sunday's contest, with the rookie winning a few battles, as well as the game. Wagner didn't contribute much besides his scoring, but he's been one of the top surprises in fantasy predominantly because of that scoring prowess. He next takes the court against the Bulls on Tuesday. Wagner has averaged 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in three games against Chicago this season.