Wagner closed Thursday's 123-115 loss to the Grizzlies with 22 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 38 minutes.

Wagner attempted only two shots over the first three quarters, making one of them, along with one of two free-throw attempts for a total of three points. The Orlando forward came alive in the fourth quarter, however, with 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field as the Magic tried (unsuccessfully) to mount a comeback. He's now reached the 20-point mark in two straight games and in four of his last six.