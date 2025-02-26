Wagner recorded 19 points (9-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 122-82 loss to the Cavaliers.

The 23-year-old finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Paolo Banchero (26 points) in the blowout loss. Wagner has taken a step forward as a scorer this season, and over his last 15 outings since returning from a 20-game absence due to a torn right oblique, he has scored fewer than 20 points in only three outings. However, the fourth-year forward struggled from beyond the arc once again, and he has shot only 4-for-22 from deep across his last five matchups.