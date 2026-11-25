Wagner tallied 20 points (9-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one block across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 104-86 loss to Detroit.

Wagner led Orlando in assists while finishing just behind Desmond Bane (21) in the scoring department. Wagner continues to provide fantasy managers with stellar statistical production in points, boards, assists and steals, with a sprinkle of three-pointers and blocks. He struggled from behind the arc for the second game in a row, as he's now a combined 0-for-8 over that span.