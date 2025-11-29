Wagner amassed 21 points (8-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 112-109 victory over the Pistons.

Wagner didn't have his best shooting performance and missed all three of his attempts from beyond the arc. However, that didn't prevent the star forward from reaching the 20-point plateau for the fourth time in his last five contests. Expect Wagner to remain one of the Magic's go-to offensive weapons until further notice, especially with Paolo Banchero (groin) still out.