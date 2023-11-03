Wagner totaled 21 points (9-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and four steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 win over the Jazz.

Wagner didn't have his best shooting night, but he posted several season-best marks here -- including assists, steals and field goals made. Wagner and Paolo Banchero might be in line for even bigger roles on offense with Wendell Carter (hand) sidelined for the foreseeable future. Wagner has been quite consistent as a scoring threat and has reached the 15-point mark in four of his five appearances to date.