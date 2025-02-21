Wagner accumulated 25 points (9-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-11 FT), seven rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 win over the Hawks.

Wagner wasn't able to connect on any of his three three-point attempts Thursday, but he still managed to finish as the Magic's second-leading scorer behind Paolo Banchero (36). Since returning from a torn right oblique Jan. 23, Wagner has averaged 26.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 32.8 minutes per game, though he's shooting 29.6 percent from three on 5.9 3PA/G over that span.