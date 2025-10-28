Wagner posted 22 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a block across 36 minutes in Monday's 136-124 loss to the Sixers.

Wagner has dropped 20-plus points in three of four games to start the season and is shooting 55.7 percent from the field. He also recorded his first block of the season Monday. Wagner will look to continue his high level of play Wednesday against Detroit.