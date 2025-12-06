Wagner registered 32 points (12-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 106-105 win over the Heat.

Wagner had been struggling with his three-point shot in the three games prior, going just 1-for-6 from distance, but he was able to match his season-high in triples Friday night. This was Wagner's second 30-plus point performance of the season, and the Magic have now won four of their past five games.