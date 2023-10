Wagner had 18 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 19 minutes during Thursday's 108-105 preseason victory over Cleveland.

Wagner looked sharp in limited action. A career 35.8 percent three-point shooter across his first two seasons, a slight uptick in efficiency from deep could be a huge boon for the 22-year-old as well as Orlando's team construct. Wagner's trajectory remains firmly on the rise.