Wagner racked up 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 19 minutes in Tuesday's 104-92 preseason loss to the Pelicans.

Wagner was impressive from the field and contributed in other categories as well, so he did an excellent job of showing his upside in one of Orlando's final preseason games. Wagner is coming off the best season of his young career after averaging 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in 2022-23, and he is slated to open the 2023-24 campaign as the Magic's starting small forward.