Wagner logged 20 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes during Monday's 104-103 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Wagner led the way in scoring for the Magic in this tight win Monday, and the small forward continues to be a remarkably consistent scorer for Orlando. He's now scored in double digits in 13 games in a row, a span in which he's averaging 16.6 points per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field.
