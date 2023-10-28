Wagner registered 23 points (6-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 102-97 win over the Trail Blazers.

The Magic are now 2-0 thanks to a standout game from Wagner, who improved on his 19-point effort in the season opener. The German forward is part of one of the youngest rosters in the league, and the 21-year-old could be poised for a breakout season, surrounded by a core group of starters that already look much-improved from the 2022-23 campaign.