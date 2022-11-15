Wagner posted 23 points (9-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes during Monday's 112-105 loss to the Hornets.

Wagner has taken on a bigger role offensive with Paolo Banchero (ankle) sidelined, and the former Michigan standout has embraced the challenge while surpassing expectations. He's scored more than 20 points in four of his last five games, and he's averaging a healthy 22.1 points per game while shooting 54.9 percent from the field across six November appearances.