Wagner posted 24 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Monday's 103-94 loss to the Wizards.

After struggling with his shot in Sunday's 108-97 loss to the Celtics, Wagner bounced back with his most efficient outing from the field through seven regular-season appearances in 2026-27. He led Orlando in assists for the third consecutive game, a welcome addition for his fantasy managers. As long as Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (knee) remain sidelined, Wagner is likely to continue operating as the focal point on offense for the Magic.