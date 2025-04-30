Wagner finished with 25 points (10-22 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 120-89 loss to the Celtics in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Although the Celtics halted Orlando's playoff run, Wagner put together an excellent quintet of performances during the series. Over five games, Wagner averaged 25.8 points, 5.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals, capping his best season as a pro. Although an oblique injury forced him to miss several games in December and January, Wagner beat his previous seasonal averages with averages of 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals over 60 contests.