Wagner finished with 29 points (8-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 10-13 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 43 minutes during Sunday's 117-113 overtime loss to the Rockets.

Wagner established a season high in scoring Sunday, and it was his 11th time in 14 games to begin the year with at least 20 points. The star forward is taking on additional usage in the absence of Paolo Banchero (groin) and should continue to do so until the latter is ready to rejoin the mix. Wagner is delivering early-round fantasy numbers thus far, averaging 23.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.8 minutes per game.