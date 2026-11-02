Wagner finished with 14 points (5-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and 12 assists across 40 minutes in Sunday's 108-97 loss to the Celtics.

Wagner endured a difficult shooting performance but compensated with a career-high 12 assists, demonstrating his ability to generate fantasy value through playmaking while getting his teammates involved. His 40-minute workload and 20 field-goal attempts highlighted his substantial offensive responsibilities with Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (knee) unavailable. Wagner's expanded facilitating role provides considerable upside, although his efficiency remains an important factor in his overall fantasy production. Through six games, he's shooting just 39.6 percent from the field and 19.4 percent of his threes.