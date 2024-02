Wagner posted 36 points (12-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 7-10 FT), three rebounds and five assists in 44 minutes during Saturday's 114-108 overtime victory over the Bulls.

Wagner has been on an absolute tear of late, scoring 30 or more points in three of his last four appearances and showing he didn't miss a beat despite being sidelined for eight games in January due to an ankle injury. He's been averaging 22.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game in 11 outings since returning to the hardwood.