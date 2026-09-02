Wagner (calf) did not participate in Germany's latest FIBA World Cup qualifying window as he focuses on preparing for the 2026-27 NBA season.

Wagner was limited to 34 regular-season appearances for Orlando last season but remained productive when available, averaging 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 30.0 minutes per game. The 25-year-old remains one of the centerpieces of the Magic's offense and should continue handling a significant scoring and playmaking workload alongside Paolo Banchero. Wagner's well-rounded production gives him considerable fantasy upside entering his sixth NBA season.