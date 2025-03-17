Wagner contributed 22 points (8-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 108-103 win over the Cavaliers.

Wagner didn't have his best shooting performance and was particularly woeful from three-point range, but the star forward still delivered a well-rounded fantasy line while ending just two boards shy of a double-double. That said, his scoring numbers have been trending in the wrong direction a bit, and this was just the second time he's recorded at least 20 points in his last six outings. He's averaging 21.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game since the beginning of March.