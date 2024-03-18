Wagner produced 22 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 111-96 victory over Toronto.

Paolo Banchero is firmly entrenched as the Magic's go-to player on offense, but Wagner certainly makes his presence felt as a reliable scorer and rebounder, too. Even though Wagner has yet to record a double-double this season, he's shown he can make things happen on both ends of the court, averaging 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game since the beginning of March.