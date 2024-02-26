Wagner provided 19 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 109-92 loss to Atlanta.

Wagner ended just two boards shy of recording a double-double Sunday, but it was far from the best performance for the Magic, as they looked completely out of sorts down two starters in Markelle Fultz, who didn't start in his return from a knee injury, and All-Star forward Paolo Banchero, who missed the game due to an illness. Wagner posted a decent stat line, but to be fair, this line was in line with what he's done all year. Wagner is averaging 22.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in February.