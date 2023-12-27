Wagner racked up 28 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 127-119 victory over the Wizards.

Wagner scored over 20 points for the third game in a row, but that shouldn't be a rarity, as the talented forward has reached that mark in 14 games in 2023-24. His contributions in other categories certainly stood out, as Wagner ended just two boards and one assist away from a triple-double while also tying his season-best figures in both categories. Wagner should remain a key component of the Orlando offensive scheme going forward.