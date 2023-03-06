Wagner provided 24 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 122-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

After leaving the game early Friday night (ankle), Wagner played 32 minutes in the loss to Portland, scoring 24 points which marked his highest scoring output since Jan. 20. He knocked down four shots from deep and also added some solid assist numbers. The second-year forward has missed only one game all year and has been doing a wonderful job replicating his stats from his impressive rookie season.