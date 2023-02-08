Wagner notched 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 102-98 loss to New York.

The younger Wagner brother was red hot through the first couple weeks of January, but he's cooled off significantly since. The 21-year-old wing hasn't reached 20 points in any of the last nine games, averaging 14.1 points, 4.7 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.3 threes and 0.9 steals over that stretch as his shot volume as ticked down. That downturn has coincided with Jonathan Isaac's return to the lineup, so it might take a trade that shakes up the roster, or an injury to another key rotation player, for Wagner to regain those lost attempts.