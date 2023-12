Wagner ended with 20 points (6-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block over 34 minutes during Saturday's 129-101 loss to the Nets.

Wagner didn't have his best shooting performance, although to be fair, the entire Orlando offense looked off and outmatched against the Nets. However, Wagner at least managed to extend his streak of at least 20 points to four games. Wagner is averaging 28.0 points per game while shooting 59.7 percent from the field in that four-game span.