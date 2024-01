Wagner accumulated 19 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 28 minutes during Sunday's 105-87 win over the Heat.

Wagner returned after missing the last eight games with an ankle injury by leading all Magic players in assists while ending one point short of reaching the 20-point mark in 28 minutes back in the starting lineup. Wagner has handed out five or more dimes in 13 games this season, adding at least 15 points in 11 of those outings.