Watch Now:

Wagner (right ankle sprain) underwent X-rays after leaving Wednesday's game against the Kings and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest. He'll finish with six points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and an assist over five minutes.

Wagner's X-rays came back negative, and he's dealing with just an ankle sprain -- though the severity remains unclear. While he's out, Caleb Houstan and Trevelin Queen are likely to see more action. Wagner's next chance to play will come Friday at Denver.

More News