Wagner (right ankle sprain) underwent X-rays after leaving Wednesday's game against the Kings and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest. He'll finish with six points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and an assist over five minutes.

Wagner's X-rays came back negative, and he's dealing with just an ankle sprain -- though the severity remains unclear. While he's out, Caleb Houstan and Trevelin Queen are likely to see more action. Wagner's next chance to play will come Friday at Denver.